Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $42.57

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

GLBE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,124. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

