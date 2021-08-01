Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $232.50

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 217,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

