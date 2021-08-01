Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $61.13

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,801. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.