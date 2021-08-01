Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $67.60

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.