Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $313.20

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.23. 168,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,310. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,663.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.