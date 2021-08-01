Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $313.20

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.20.
PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.23. 168,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,310. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,663.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.73.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
