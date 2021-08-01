Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $80.45

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded down $13.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.