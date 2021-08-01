Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $13.01

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,919. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

