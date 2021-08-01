Analysts Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) PT at $60.85

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.85.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

