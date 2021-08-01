AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 1,897,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $154,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

