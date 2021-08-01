Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

