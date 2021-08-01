Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

