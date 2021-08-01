AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $265.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $260.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.04. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $265.20.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.49. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

