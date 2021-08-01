Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $53.24. Apartment Income REIT shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 442 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after purchasing an additional 864,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

