Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.96 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

