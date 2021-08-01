APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $2.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

