APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $22.92 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

