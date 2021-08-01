APIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $3.20 million and $975,282.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.