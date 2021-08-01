AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

