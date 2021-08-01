Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,440,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

