AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. 842,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,819. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

