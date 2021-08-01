AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,753 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

