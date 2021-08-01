AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $107,004,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $145.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

