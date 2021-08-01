AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLBD stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

