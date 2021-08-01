AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

