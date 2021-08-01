AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

