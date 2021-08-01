AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.46. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

