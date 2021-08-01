ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

