Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($10.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.83). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($10.34) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

