Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

