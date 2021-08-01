Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.4 days.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

ATZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

