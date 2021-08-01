ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

