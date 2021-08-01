Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Update

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,421,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,578. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Chih T. Cheung acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.