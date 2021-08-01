ATB Capital Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

