Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 364,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAME opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

