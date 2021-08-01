Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Up 30.7% in July

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 720,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

