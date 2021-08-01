Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $269,685.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.