Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $266.79, but opened at $299.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $331.27, with a volume of 60,192 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 25.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

