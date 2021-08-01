Atlassian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 46,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 853% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,845 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

