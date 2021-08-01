Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEXAY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

AEXAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on shares of Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

