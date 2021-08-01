AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,502,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.