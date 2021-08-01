aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,708. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

