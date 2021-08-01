Audius Price Tops $1.17 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Audius has a market capitalization of $140.21 million and $16.64 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

