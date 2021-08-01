Aurox (URUS) Trading Up 14% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00019407 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurox has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.