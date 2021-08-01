AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have commented on AOCIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS AOCIF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. AutoCanada has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

