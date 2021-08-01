AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,646.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,938 shares of company stock worth $48,668,838. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

