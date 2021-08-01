Autonio Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $418,188.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00137485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.77 or 0.99933584 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00827939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,664,043 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

