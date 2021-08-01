Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 5,638,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

