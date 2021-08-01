Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.49.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.