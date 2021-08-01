AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVVH stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
