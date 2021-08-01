Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

AYRWF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AYRWF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

